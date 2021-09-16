Amber Heard: Caught! She smooches in public – with HER!

After Amber Heard had no love luck with men like Johnny Depp or Elon Musk, she was now spotted kissing with a camerawoman.

How nice! Amber Heard, 33, seems to be in love again and overjoyed. After the failed scandalous marriage with Johnny Depp, 56, or the relationship with Elon Musk, 48, the beautiful actress (“Aquaman”) is now back with someone by her side. But this time it’s a woman who has obviously captured Amber Heard’s heart.

Amber Heard: openly bisexual



The screen beauty stated in an interview in 2010 that she was also into women. But instead of celebrating her openness and her courage to share her sexual orientation with the whole world, she unfortunately not only met with approval. “I did it without thinking about it, even though everyone told me it would end my career,” she told journalist Tom Standage. And that’s how it happened: her coming out caused countless headlines when she confessed to her then partner Tasya van Ree, 43, during an event. Amber was dating her for four years before she met Johnny Depp. “I’ve never hidden my sexuality,” said the actress. So she makes no secret of her love life and still stands by her new partner today, years later.









Amber Heard: Caught! Is Bianca Butti her new one?



The British “Daily Mail” have photos that show the blonde with the camerawoman Bianca Butti, 38. The two women openly show their affection for each other, kiss one another non-stop and it is noticeable that both women have a big smile on their lips in all the pictures when they are not bursting out laughing with each other. So the new relationship seems to be doing Amber Heard very well.

Amber Heard Outed glamorously





Bianca Butti suffers from breast cancer



But Bianca Butti also seems to have hit it off with Amber Heard and to have someone by her side who makes her think differently. The camerawoman is fighting breast cancer for the second time, according to the Daily Mail, after she was diagnosed for the first time in 2015 and the cancer has now returned. Amber Heard will surely support her friend as much as possible.

Sources used: Daily Mail

lsc

Gala