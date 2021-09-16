Altcoin market threatens next wake! From Investing.com

Thursday, September 16, 2021
By Hasan Sheikh
Source: Justin Bennett

Investing.com – After last week’s sharp correction, the altcoin market has made up most of its losses. Ethereum, for example, has already made up more than half of its losses. Other cryptocurrencies such as Cardano, on the other hand, turned south again after a rapid countermovement. According to crypto analyst Justin Bennett, further corrections are therefore emerging in the altcoin market.

Cardano (ADA)

The popular trader explains to his almost 68,000 Twitter followers that the native cryptocurrency of the smart contract blockchain (ADA) could be on the verge of a major correction.

After reaching new record highs in early September of $ 3.09, ADA briefly fell to $ 2.03. This was followed by a stabilization of the course that pushed the Cardano rate back to $ 2.50. Most recently it was quoted at $ 2.43 and lost around 4 percent in value in the past 24 hours.

Bennett says: “If you take a closer look at the ADA, you can see a so-called rounding top and a channel break at $ 2.44. The price now has to close above $ 2.55 to get out of this mess. Otherwise he’s heading for $ 2. “

The prerequisite for this is a closing price below $ 2.30.

If the area tests around $ 40,000, ADA could even crash to $ 1.65.

and the Alonzo upgrade was successfully integrated into the mainnet. The platform will thus support smart contracts in the future and enable different teams or projects to develop their protocols directly on Cardano.

Polkadot (DOT)

Bennett interprets the chart image of the interoperable blockchain platform in a similar way even though the token has had a successful week. Polkadot’s native DOT cryptocurrency is currently trading at $ 35.13 and is up more than 15 percent in the past seven trading days.




According to Bennet, many retailers expect DOT to go up, “and maybe it will. But we’ve seen this before, and it didn’t end well. I’m not saying it will happen again. Nobody knows the future.” However, caution is advised “.

The analyst is particularly concerned about the negative divergence between the RSI and the DOT chart.

Ethereum (ETH)

The analyst, on the other hand, is more indecisive about the native cryptocurrency of the leading smart contract platform (ETH).

Ether last traded just over $ 3,550 and gained a little more than 1 percent in the past 24 hours. On a 7-day perspective, there is an increase of almost 3 percent.

A break below $ 3,200 could result in losses to $ 3,000, the analyst said, while a spurt above $ 3,400 could set off a rally impulse to $ 3,780.

The current rally could go as high as $ 3,720 or even $ 3,780, but I expect strong selling pressure in this area at the latest. “

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.


Hasan Sheikh
