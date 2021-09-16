Thursday, September 16, 2021
After launching Alonzo – Cardano announces major partnerships in the pipeline

By Hasan Sheikh
The good news is that the Cardano Summit is coming soon. This means that we don’t have to wait long for details about who these partners are and what role they play within the ecosystem. The conference will take place next weekend, September 25th and 26th, as a mix of live and virtual events.

Registration is now possible at https://summit.cardano.org/.

As for the information on the partnerships, the lack of a schedule and list of speakers add to the mystery. Further research revealed little about the offers that are “going to blow people away”. For that to be the case, it is expected to work with a well-known name that is a leader in its field.

The possibilities for this are unimaginable.

It’s time to get realistic

With the introduction of smart contracts, Cardano can theoretically do everything that Ethereum can do. According to cardanocrowd.com, 60 dApps are currently available, including Space Budz NFTs, the Nami wallet, games and a liquidity log called Liqwid Finance.




A look at the available categories reveals a plethora of options including crowdfunding, insurance, governance, identity, and social, to name a few.

However, IOG’s Director of Marketing Tim Harrison felt it was necessary to dampen expectations. In a blog post, Harrison wrote that it will take time for the ecosystem to complete. It may also take longer for users to gain traction.

“Cardano observers may expect a sophisticated ecosystem of consumer-friendly DApps that are available immediately after the upgrade. The expectations have to be controlled here. “

He added that Ethereum took two years to launch the first successful dApp, CryptoKitties. Despite Vollmer’s enthusiasm, there is still a long way to go.


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
