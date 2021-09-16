After 33 years: Schwarzenegger cult film gets a sequel

But in addition to “Terminator” or “Predator”, Arnie’s filmography also features light and easy jokes like “The Kindergarten Cop”, “A promise is a promise” – or “Twins”. The latter film became a big surprise hit at the end of the 80s and as Deadline now reports, the long-planned sequel should finally be launched.

If you have big muscles and want to gain a foothold in Hollywood, you should first try out the action genre and then later add shallow comedies to your portfolio. Superstars like Dwayne Johnson, Dave Bautista, John Cena or Vin Diesel have done it like this or something like that, but Arnold Schwarzenegger probably provided the blueprint. The living film icon is still in good business and is about to start his first series for Netflix and has of course played in quite a few movie milestones.

“Twins” becomes “Triplets”

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in “Twins”. UIP







According to the report, Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, the two main actors of the debut, will appear again in front of the camera and Ivan Reitman will also sit in the director’s chair again. This time, however, they will receive additional reinforcement from Tracy Morgan, who will now turn the original duo into a trio.

The story is supposed to be about Julius (Schwarzenegger) and Vincent (DeVito) finding out that they have a long-lost third brother. But their paths cross earlier than expected and from now on they have to get to know each other and become families despite all the differences.

The idea for “Triplets”, as the project is called, originally came up with superstar Eddie Murphy. But since he is now in great demand again and has no more time, Morgan stepped in. In any case, the script has been written and filming should start in January. In the meantime, there is no cinema release date.