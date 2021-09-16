9 Emma Stone films that made her famous

Emma Stone was recently raised to the Hollywood Olympus: The lively actress won the Oscar for her role in the film musical “La La Land” and was also named the best-paid actress of 2017. Reason enough to take a look at your previous film pearls.

1. “Crazy, Stupid, Love.” (2011)

The love entanglements around the Weaver family are in the comedy “Crazy, Stupid, Love.” in the centre. While the parents split up because of an affair with her mother Emily (Julianne Moore) and the father Cal (Steve Carell) becomes an absolute womanizer with the help of the daredevil Jacob (Ryan Gosling), the daughter (Stone) falls in love with a man who becomes Father’s woes as Jacob reveals. To fill the barrel, the son is in love with the babysitter, who only has eyes for the father of the house.

Already knew? “Crazy, Stupid, Love.” is the first film in which Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling appeared together in front of the camera. “Gangster Squad” and “La La Land” were to follow. In all three they play lovers.





2. “Zombieland” (2009)

Emma Stone already proved that she has real comedic talent in the comedy film “Zombieland”. As one of the few survivors of a zombie apocalypse, she and her film sister Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) looking for a refuge from the undead. She meets the unequal team from Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) and Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), which she pulls over the table and relieves her of her weapons. A sequel is already being tinkered with.

Already knew? Emma Stone was originally supposed to take on the role of 406, a neighbor of Columbus who lives in Apartment 406 and turns into a zombie in his apartment.





3. “Magic in the Moonlight” (2014)

Woody Allen also became aware of Emma Stone’s talent and cast her alongside Colin Firth in his comedy “Magic in the Moonlight”. Stone plays the supposed medium Sophie, whom the cynical magician Stanley (Firth) wants to expose as a cheater. Against the backdrop of the dreamy Côte d’Azur in the 1920s, however, he himself succumbs to the charm of the young impostor.

Already knew? In 2015 Stone repeated her collaboration with Woody Allen on “Irrational Man”.





4. “The Amazing Spider Man” (2012)

Anyone who made it in Hollywood is now part of a large franchise such as “Star Wars” or the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Emma Stone was able to secure the part of Gwen Stacy, the first great love of the spider man (Andrew Garfield) in the first reboot of the “Spider-man” comics. After two films, however, their excursion into the world of superheroes was over.

Already knew? After an agreement between Marvel Studios and the rights holder Sony Entertainment, there was another reboot and since “The First Avenger: Civil War” Tom Holland slips into the spider outfit.





5. “Easy to have” (2010)

In “Easy to Have” the protagonist has to experience the dynamics that lies can develop. Olive (Stone) isn’t exactly the most popular girl in school when a gay friend asks her a favor: pretending to have slept with him. No sooner said than done, but when the news spread like wildfire in the school, the former wallflower is considered easy to get.

Already knew? Emma Stone skipped a role in “Sucker Punch” to star in “Easy to Have”. Your application video even made it into the film.













6. “The Help” (2011)

The drama “The Help” deals with a troubled chapter in American history. At the beginning of the 1960s, the budding journalist Skeeter (Emma Stone) wanted to draw attention to the grievances of colored domestic workers and, for this purpose, interviewed the housemaids she knew. Skeeter’s childhood friends and parts of the Afro-American community are not impressed by their efforts.

Already knew? Actress Bryce Dallas Howard and Stone later appeared in the role of Gwen Stacy in a “Spider-man” film.





7. “Gangster Squad” (2013)

In “Gangster Squad” Emma Stone in the role of the gangster lover Jean gets caught between the fronts of the Mafia and a secret police force. The Los Angeles of 1949 is firmly in the hands of the merciless gang boss Mickey Cohen (Sean Penn). Since police officers are also on his payroll, the police chief founds a secret special unit around John O’Mara (Josh Brolin) and Jerry Wooters (Ryan Gosling). The mission is made more difficult when the latter hooks up with Jean.

Already knew? The story around “Gangster Squad” is based on real events. The gangster film unites Stone and Gosling as lovers in front of the camera for the second time.





8. “Birdman or (The Unexpected Power of Cluelessness)” (2014)

Stone received her first Oscar nomination for her supporting role in “Birdman” before she was allowed to take home the trophy for “La La Land”. She plays the daughter of the protagonist Riggan Thomson (Michael Keaton), a former world-famous actor of the comic hero Birdman, whose career has now fizzled out. To make matters worse, his heroic alter ego is increasingly taking possession of him.

Already knew? Due to the unusually few cuts in the film, the scenes had to be repeated frequently due to mistakes by the actors – according to a tally of co-actors Edward Norton and Michael Keaton, most of the screwed up scenes are due to Emma Stone’s account.





9. “La La Land” (2016)

Last, but not least, there is of course the film that finally cemented Emma Stone’s fame in the dream factory. In the lively to dramatic film musical “La La Land”, Hollywood’s musical classics come back to life in the love story of the unsuccessful actress Mia (Stone) and the musician Sebastian (Ryan Gosling). Needless to say, the nostalgic film was showered with awards – one of which was the Oscar for Best Actress for Emma Stone.

Already knew? For a few minutes, “La La Land” could imagine itself as the winner of the Oscars for the best film of the year. However, this was only due to a mishap. With “Moonlight” the real winner was then chosen.