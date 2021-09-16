1.6 million people are calling for the “Aquaman 2” star · KINO.de to be kicked out

Johnny Depp had to pack his things at “Fantastic Beasts 3”. Quasi as a backlash, a petition calls for Amber Heard to end in “Aquaman 2”.

The War of the Roses between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp had its final impact on Hollywood. Depp gave up his role as Gellert Grindelwald in “Fantastic Beasts 3” at the request of Warner Bros., a replacement has already been determined: Mads Mikkelsen will take on the role of the “Harry Potter” villain.

While one petition is fighting to at least save Johnny Depp his role as Captain Jack Sparrow, another wants to cost Amber Heard a job as well. We are talking about her part as Mera in “Aquaman 2”, Warner Bros. is also the studio responsible for the superhero film. A corresponding appeal, which Amber Heard wishes from the sequel, has currently been signed by over 1.6 million people at change.org.

That’s why Amber Heard wants to throw the petition out of “Aquaman 2”

The petition relates to allegations by Johnny Depp that Amber Heard was violent towards him in her marriage. The actor expressed this in a court case between the two. In the process, Depp is demanding compensation of up to $ 50 million from his ex-wife (via NBC News). Heard, in turn, had previously accused Johnny Depp of beating her. Since August 2020, she has also been suing her ex-husband on charges of having started an online campaign against her, according to her perspective, among other things, to force her expulsion of “Aquaman 2” (via The Hollywood Reporter).

So the bottom line is an opaque matter for all outsiders, as both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp bombard each other with allegations of their wrongdoing. Hopefully the situation can be resolved in court, which would certainly lead to further consequences.

The future must show whether this will include the eventual “Aquaman 2” exit for Amber Heard. In November 2020, she announced in an interview with Entertainment Weekyl that she would return and look forward to it. Warner Bros. has so far not announced anything other than that she is starring in the film alongside Jason Momoa. “Aquaman 2” is expected to start in cinemas in 2022 and filming will probably begin in summer 2021.

