Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Yikes: Does Khloé Kardashian have an official Met Gala ban?

By Arjun Sethi
Isn’t Khloé Kardashian (37) allowed to attend the Met Gala? Last Monday, this year’s fundraising gala for the benefit of the Costume Institute of the Art Museum in New York City went as planned. Numerous celebrities dug the craziest looks out of their closets. But there was no trace of one at the event: Khloé. The reality TV star’s absence apparently had a good reason!

As Radar Online announced that Khloé is said to have a ban on the celebration. The reason: The member of the Keeping up with the Kardashians celebrities was too much of a C-celebrity and was then banned from the event’s guest list. In 2019, the event is said to have taken place for the first time without Khloé. Her sister Kourtney Kardashian (42) has also been banned from participating in the exclusive event in the past.

This year fluttered for Kourtney on the other hand, an invitation to the house. As an insider reported, the beauty is said to have refrained from walking the red carpet – She didn’t want to leave Khloé at home alone. TV fame Kim Kardashian (40) was present. And caused a stir with her masked outfit.

Khloé Kardashian, 2021

Instagram / khloekardashian

Khloé Kardashian, 2021
Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian

Instagram / khloekardashian

Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian
Kim Kardashian at the 2021 Met Gala


