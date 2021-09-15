Willy’s Wonderland – Poster: Nicolas Cage experiences animatronic horror

Of the Five Nights at Freddy’s-Film has been in development for so long that the copycats were actually faster in this case. In 2019, Warner Bros., where originally the Freddy’sMovie was announced in Banana Splits Movie murderous animatronics going on at the audience. Exactly these can now also be found in the one announced for 2021 Willy’s Wonderland again, which ScreenMedia is teasing today with five wonderfully weird character posters. On it: The animatronic horrors from Willy’s Wonderland (Chameleon, Gorilla, Knight, Ostrich) and their human counterpart, that of Nicolas Cage (Color out of space) played Building superintendent. During a hell of a night shift in the seemingly deserted entertainment center Willy’s Wonderland, he becomes acquainted with the maddened attractions that line the hallways and rooms. Of course, the obsessed animatronics brought to life were not mentioned at all during the interview! But the involuntary scapegoat does not want to give up without a fight. Emily Tosta (Last Ship, Party of Five), Beth Grant (No Country For Old Men), Ric Reitz (resident) and Chris Warner (machete) to the side.









Director Kevin Lewis (The drop) describes his film in relation to Deadline as a completely crazy mixture Pale rider and Killer Klowns from Outer Space, with the most obvious role model probably being the popular video game series Five Nights at Freddy’s that is being prepared for the cinema at Blumhouse. “For me, there’s really only one actor who can make this movie work and that’s Nicolas Cage,” says Lewis. “I can’t wait to see him fight Wally and his gang of psychopathic bad-asses.” The script for the film, written by GO Parsons, has long been on the coveted Blood List, a collection of “the best yet.” unfilmed horror film scripts. “

Written on December 17th, 2020 by Torsten Schrader

That could be interesting too