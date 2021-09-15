Wednesday, September 15, 2021
HomeNewsWhat if ...? - Marvel releases mid-season animated series trailer
News

What if …? – Marvel releases mid-season animated series trailer

By Vimal Kumar
0
60




The animation series What if …? has passed halftime at Disney + and is slowly heading for the season 1 finale. In line with this, Marvel has now released a new trailer. This first gives a review of the episodes that have been broadcast so far, but then also shows some scenes from the remaining episodes.

The series will continue this Wednesday with the sixth episode. This jumps to the very beginning of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe (at least with regard to the order of the theatrical release) and shows a modified version of Iron man. In this, Tony Stark is saved by Killmonger.




Despite the fact that this is an animation series, in What if …? numerous actors such as Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton alias Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang alias Ant-Man, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner alias Hulk and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes alias Winter Soldier are in What If …? to listen.

The first season of the series comprises a total of nine episodes. A second season is already in development.



Previous articleDax closes just above the 15,600 mark
Next articleCamila Cabello: She is Shawn’s muse
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv