What if …? – Marvel releases mid-season animated series trailer

The animation series What if …? has passed halftime at Disney + and is slowly heading for the season 1 finale. In line with this, Marvel has now released a new trailer. This first gives a review of the episodes that have been broadcast so far, but then also shows some scenes from the remaining episodes.

The series will continue this Wednesday with the sixth episode. This jumps to the very beginning of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe (at least with regard to the order of the theatrical release) and shows a modified version of Iron man. In this, Tony Stark is saved by Killmonger.









Despite the fact that this is an animation series, in What if …? numerous actors such as Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton alias Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang alias Ant-Man, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner alias Hulk and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes alias Winter Soldier are in What If …? to listen.

The first season of the series comprises a total of nine episodes. A second season is already in development.