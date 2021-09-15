Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Volleyball – great cinema: Hollywood star Johnny Depp supports VfB Suhl

By Sonia Gupta
Cologne (SID) – Hollywood star Johnny Depp has a heart for German volleyball players. The US actor, known from films such as “Pirates of the Caribbean” or “Edward Scissorhands”, signed a jersey for Bundesliga club VfB Suhl and donated it for auction. The name “Depp” and the number 63, the 58-year-old’s year of birth, are emblazoned on the back of the yellow jersey.

The campaign, which is supposed to help the association financially, came about through the connection between Depp and Alex Becker. The music manager is friends with the world star, the 43-year-old works on a voluntary basis for the club. Among other things, Becker wrote the club anthem “Vorwärts mit Herz”.




“Of course, our Suhler Wolves do not have a million dollar budget like the big players in the league, in fact we even have one of the lowest,” said Becker. Since Depp “in his career in his greatest roles often embodied the outsider, the underdog, the outsider”, he was interested.

Depp put his signature on the shirt at the 55th film festival in Karlsbad. It should be auctioned at the end of the year. “If a patron should make an immoral offer beforehand and want to support our association, he can contact me through the association,” said Becker.


Sonia Gupta
