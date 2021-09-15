“Thor 4”: That’s how hard Chris Hemsworth trains in the video – News 2021

In addition to his Marvel role as MCU hero “Thor”, Chris Hemsworth is also known for his muscular appearance. How hard he has to train for this, however, shows a new video.

When you think of Hollywood stars who like to overdo their muscles, Dwayne Johnson (“Jungle Cruise”) quickly comes to mind. But fellow actor and “Thor” actor Chris Hemsworth also has a pretty tight training schedule. A new video that the actor recently shared on social media shows that his muscles are not by chance.

In addition to the fantastic surroundings in which Hemsworth trains, we see him doing various strenuous exercises. For example, he boxes, does squats and push-ups. If you are impressed and would like to try the workout yourself, there is good news for you: In the description of the Instagram post, Hemsworth has broken down all the details about his workout in detail.

With more than 3 million likes that the post was able to collect on Instagram in the meantime, some Hollywood colleagues could also be found in the comments. For example, Jake Gyllenhaal, who responded directly with two biceps emojis, or Jason Momoa, who was impressed by Hemsworth’s performance with the words “Boss”. Thanos actor Josh Brolin takes the whole thing a little more fun. Instead of praising it, it just jokes that he wants to start straight away after he’s finished eating his pizza.











As Chris Hemsworth also reveals in the Instagram post, he is currently completing the training for the second part of the Netflix film “Extraction”. It is supposed to start shooting this fall. There is currently no exact start date. At this year’s start of shooting, however, it would be conceivable that it would be broadcast on Netflix in the summer of 2022.