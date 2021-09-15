This is the official song from Katy Perry

This year the Pokémon brand is celebrating its 25th anniversary. To mark the occasion, the Pokémon Company has big celebrations planned that will stretch over the next few weeks and months. This includes a large music project called “Pokémon 25: The Album”, which includes songs by numerous stars such as Post Malone and J Balvin – as well as the singer Katy Perry. The latter recently published her work called “Electric” – in the form of a music video, which of course we don’t want to withhold from you.

In the video with the catchy song you can see Katy Perry, among others, Pikachu and Pichu – two of the most famous electric Pokémon, which of course goes very well with the name of the song. We don’t want to reveal too much about the “story” of the music video at this point, it’s better to see it for yourself. Just so much: Katy and the two Pokémon work together in a certain way. Here is the video:

You can find more details about the celebrations around Pokémon’s big anniversary on the website that was set up especially for this purpose. Among other things, there is an overview of the events that await you in the course of this year. This ranges from in-game activities in various Pokémon games, through sales campaigns in various areas, to the music album mentioned at the beginning, which is due to come onto the market in the not too distant future. However, a specific date has not yet been set.









Source: Katy Perry’s YouTube channel

