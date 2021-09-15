Wednesday, September 15, 2021
They got paid in Bitcoin: charges against seven darknet dealers | Regional

By Hasan Sheikh
Trier / Koblenz – They are said to have traded drugs on the Darknet and earned at least 31.3 Bitcoins (around EUR 1.25 million). Now the State Central Cybercrime Office (LZC) of the Koblenz Public Prosecutor’s Office has brought charges against seven suspects (29 to 65 years old).

The gang will soon have to answer before the Trier District Court because most of the accused lived in the Eifel and ran their business from there.

The accused are accused of this: According to LKA investigations, they are said to have sold drugs and pharmaceuticals via several Darknet marketplaces (including “DarkMarket”) between March 2019 and August 8, 2021. Orders were anonymized, payment was made exclusively via crypto currencies, and delivery was made by post.

With more than 8,000 individual sales, the gang is said to have at least 426.67 kilos of amphetamine, 3.87 kilos of heroin, 2 kilos of MDMA, 15.96 kilos of hashish, 957.2 grams of meow meow (mephedrone), 195.35 grams of cocaine, 10,899 LSD -Trips and sold 72,539 ecstasy tablets. Three accused are in custody, one of whom confesses.

