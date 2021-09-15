The children as a subject of controversy: Megan Fox publicly confronts husband Brian Austin Green – entertainment

Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green argue publicly. Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com


Megan Fox seems fed up. Does still-husband Brian Austin Green deliberately portray her as a bad mother? Your message is clear.

Megan Fox (34, “Transformers”) and Brian Austin Green (47, “Beverly Hills, 90210”) made their separation public in May. After the recent incident, it can hardly be said that the couple broke up on good terms. The actress publicly denounces her husband on Instagram. The accusation: He used the children they shared to put themselves in the right light.

Experience Megan Fox in “Jennifer’s Body”: Click here for the film.

The verbal attack was triggered by a picture that Green had posted on Halloween. It shows the actor together with his son Journey (4), reports the US magazine “People”. An obvious no-go for Fox. “Why does Journey have to be in this picture?”, She commented on the father-son snapshot and said that Green could also have cut out the boy. “I know you love your kids. But I don’t understand why you can’t stop using them to get yourself positioned on Instagram.”




The speech is having an effect

The actress insinuated that her husband was deliberately trying to portray her badly. “You are so intoxicated by feeding the ubiquitous portrayal that I am an absent mother and you are the ever-dedicated father of the year.” According to their own information, the parents would equally share custody.



Apparently Fox’s announcement was unmistakable. Green has meanwhile replaced the photo with a cut version, on which his son Journey can no longer be seen.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s love story is mixed. In 2004 they are said to have become a couple for the first time. They separated in 2009 and the wedding bells rang a year later. The sons Journey River, Bodhi Ransom (6) and Noah Shannon (8) came from the marriage. Green also has a fourth son named Kassius (18) from a previous relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil (52, “General Hospital”). The couple separated again in 2015 before son Journey was born in 2016. Fox is now dating the US musician Machine Gun Kelly (30).



