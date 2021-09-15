That’s why we don’t hear from “Crazy About Mary” star Cameron Diaz · KINO.de

In 1998 Cameron Diaz turned the heads of all comedy fans in “Crazy About Mary” and thus achieved the final breakthrough in Hollywood. Turbulent years followed with appearances in blockbusters like “3 Angels for Charlie” and ambitious indie films in the style of “Being John Malkovich” and an at times enormous workload in front of the camera. But what is the good woman doing today? We have set out on a search for clues and reveal to you why we hardly hear anything from the once omnipresent actress.

Cameron Diaz has beamed into the camera in many films. © Kurt Krieger

She is probably one of the most famous faces of Hollywood cinema at the turn of the millennium and yet Cameron Diaz has proven time and again that she can also survive in front of the camera as a versatile character actress. At this point we recommend the wonderfully crazy comedy “Being John Malkovich” as an example of this thesis. But those times are now over and the last appearance in a feature film dates back to 2014. Of course, we ask ourselves what Cameron Diaz does today.









Screen break & new career as a book author – that’s Cameron Diaz today

Anyone who thinks that Cameron Diaz, who was born in San Diego in 1972, is a victim of Hollywood’s youth madness, is wrong. In an interview with the Internet magazine Goop, she said that she voluntarily turned her back on the dream factory in order to find herself and to have time for new projects. One of these projects is called the “Longevity Book”, as you can see for yourself on a recent Twitter post.

As a book author, Cameron Diaz deals with health topics and tells her own story of her development from a fast food junkie to a nutrition-conscious person who takes care of her body. In her private life, too, things are going well for the actress in rest mode at the moment. In 2015 she married Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden, and the couple is said to be thinking of having offspring at the moment. Accordingly, it could be a moment before we can admire the actress on screen again.