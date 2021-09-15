Sylvester Stallone brings the next star on board – MANN.TV

Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone brings the next star on board – If you consider that the fourth part of the popular, crazy action series “The Expendables” was about to end, fans can now look forward to new news on a regular basis.

Because Sylvester Stallone once again gathers plenty of stars for “Expendables 4” as well as the two heavyweights Dolph Lundgren and Jason Statham. Just recently, Megan Fox, 50 Cent and Tony Jaa were announced as new additions to the new part of the successful action franchise.

Now Sylvester Stallone is stepping up and has brought the next star into the “Expendables 4” boat. So reported “The Hollywood Reporter “that none other than Hollywood star Andy Garcia has joined Sly and his film project.

Andy Garcia on Sly’s Payroll

This means that the next charismatic actor is on Sly’s payroll, who convinced in classics like “The Untouchables”, “The Godfather III” or “Ocean’s Eleven”. Mostly Andy Garcia is known in the role of the villain, whether that will also be the case in “Expendables 4” is not yet known.

The production of the fourth part will start in October 2021. After that there will hopefully be more details, especially about the story. Because up to now the plot has been kept silent. At least “Expendables 4” is finally taking shape with all the cast additions. We are curious who else Sly will pull everything out of the hat.









Source: kino.de