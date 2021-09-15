Sylvester Stallone announces two new projects – MANN.TV

Sylvester Stallone: ​​New “Rocky” projects announced – film legend and action icon Sylvester Stallone does not get tired even at a set age. A busy guy who recently announced a series on the boxer classic “Rocky”. Sly still doesn’t seem to get enough of the Italian Stallion, which is why he has now announced two new “Rocky” projects via Instagram. To this end, he presents the first image material.

Sylvester Stallone wrote on his official Instagram channel: “Now there is good news! We were shooting a full length documentary behind the scenes while reworking ‘Rocky 4’ so this is a little taste. When the film comes out it will be called: ‘Rocky vs Drago – The Ultimate Director’s Cut’. “

For fans of the Rocky saga, especially the unforgettable, iconic “Rocky IV”, there is not only a previously announced alternative cut, but also a documentary on top of it. In the meantime, it will be interesting to see how the “ultimate director’s cut” will turn out.

After all, the plot in which Russian boxer Ivan Drago kills Rocky’s best friend in the ring is one of the most emotional in the series. Above all, everything that comes after that, with the rocky training of Rocky and the epic final battle against the very same Ivan Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren.









Unfortunately there is no release date yet, neither for the documentation nor for the Director’s Cut. However, according to Stallone, work on it has been completed. So we hope it won’t be too long before we see both of them. Most likely in home theater on DVD and Blu-ray.

Source: chip.de