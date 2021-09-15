Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Sylvester Stallone announces two new projects – MANN.TV

By Vimal Kumar
Sylvester Stallone: ​​New “Rocky” projects announced – film legend and action icon Sylvester Stallone does not get tired even at a set age. A busy guy who recently announced a series on the boxer classic “Rocky”. Sly still doesn’t seem to get enough of the Italian Stallion, which is why he has now announced two new “Rocky” projects via Instagram. To this end, he presents the first image material.

Sylvester Stallone wrote on his official Instagram channel: “Now there is good news! We were shooting a full length documentary behind the scenes while reworking ‘Rocky 4’ so this is a little taste. When the film comes out it will be called: ‘Rocky vs Drago – The Ultimate Director’s Cut’. “



