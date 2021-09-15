Thursday, September 16, 2021
HomeNewsSudden love: This is how Rihanna and A $ AP approached Rocky
News

Sudden love: This is how Rihanna and A $ AP approached Rocky

By Sonia Gupta
0
65




How did friendship become love? Rihanna (32) and A $ AP Rocky (32) have been rumored to have a liaison for years, but the singer and rapper only had a platonic relationship – until now! After years of friendship, the stars actually clicked. They are supposed to have been together for a couple of weeks. But how did the two artists suddenly have butterflies in their stomachs?

“Rihanna and Rocky have always been very flirtatious as friends, but the fact that they spent so much time together during the pandemic ultimately changed things between them.”a source now explains Hollywood Life. Due to the current crisis situation, they would have had more free time and could have concentrated much more on each other. “Rihanna seems really, really happy with him,” explains the informant.

Indeed it has Rihanna not expected to feel one more time for her music colleague. She put the artist in the friend zone for quite a while – while he would have preferred to be more than just a buddy to her. “A $ AP has been in for years Rihanna Crush”, revealed an insider a few days ago Us Weekly. But now, as is well known, there is a sweet happy ending for him – Rihanna finally returns his feelings!

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky in December 2019

ActionPress / Steve Vas / Future Image

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky in December 2019
Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky, 2019
Rihanna, singer


Previous articleAmber Heard caught holding hands with new girlfriend!
Next articleFurther upward trend possible due to DeFi recovery
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv