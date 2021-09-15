Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Sofia Vergara: She shares her beauty tips

By Vimal Kumar
Actress Sofia Vergara (42) not only has a real dream man at her side in “True Blood” star Joe Manganiello (37) – she is also a natural beauty herself and also very honest when it comes to beauty. In an interview with “Red Book”, the “Modern Family” actress now reveals her tips for make-up and hair – and her opinion on cosmetic surgery.

First, Sofia Vergara explains how she styles her famous, voluminous and wavy hair: “My hair is actually straight, so I use a curling iron. They don’t tolerate many products – I can’t use oils or wax on my hair, otherwise they will immediately flat and heavy. ” The “Modern Family” actress swears by Head & Shoulders products, after all, she has been a brand ambassador for a long time.




Not only when it comes to hair, but also when it comes to make-up, the 42-year-old knows exactly what suits her and, according to her own statement, has been using the same colors her entire life. Only one thing has changed: “I used to use more black eyeliner, but now that I’m older, I use more brown. Black can just be too much sometimes. And I have a million products!”

To get ready, Sofia Vergara takes about an hour and 15 minutes – and takes the time, even when her assistants are jostling: “I like to take my time for showering, soaping, peeling. Everyone always wants to rush me and even lie to me when it comes to the start of events, so that I can make it on time. “

There is only one thing the “Modern Family” star can do completely without: manicures. “I just have no patience for it, so I paint my nails myself on the way to the airport or the Golden Globes,” says Sofia Vergara, proving once again how down-to-earth she has remained despite her enormous popularity.


