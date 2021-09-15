Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Sofia Vergara: Love vacation with her newcomer

By Vimal Kumar
They can’t keep their hands off each other: Sofia Vergara and her new boyfriend Joe Manganiello want to test their relationship on vacation together

The two no longer need to deny their love: In the past few days Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have been photographed arm in arm so often that their relationship status is clear. Now the 42-year-old and the “Magic Mike” actress apparently want to put their new love to the test: that of the first vacation together.

On Thursday (July 24th) the two lovebirds were photographed when they arrived at Miami Airport. Sofia Vergara had a smile on her face and looked very much in love when the 37-year-old put his strong arm around her shoulder.

The actors have already spent the past week on romantic dates. So they strolled tightly through New Orleans at the weekend and attended the Lady GaGa concert in Los Angeles on Monday.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello will certainly continue to spend a lot of time together on vacation. And thanks to the photos that the paparazzi will take of them on the beach, beautiful views await us too.

