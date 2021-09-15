Sofía Vergara: fashion discussions with Joe

TV star Sofía Vergara refused to wear a fan hat to a football game. Joe Manganiello took them anyway

Sofía Vergara, 42, posted a photo of herself with an oversized Pittsburgh Steelers hat – but that will be the only time you will see her with it on.

Yesterday [3. Januar] played the football team in Pittsburgh against the Baltimore Ravens.

The fiancé of the “Modern Family” beauty, Joe Manganiello (38, “True Blood”), comes from Pittsburgh and the young fortune spent the past few days in his hometown.









While Sofía doesn’t mind cheering on her darling’s team, it’s over when it comes to accessories.

“No Joe, I don’t wear that in the stadium,” said the brunette beauty on Friday [2. Januar] to a “WhoSay” photo with the fan article on her head. To support her opinion, she put eight exclamation marks after the sentence.

The lovebirds probably had to discuss that again, but since they are currently on cloud nine, there should hardly have been a major row between them.

The couple got engaged over Christmas while vacationing in Hawaii. The “Magic Mike” star was reportedly nervous before kneeling in front of his girlfriend, who he has been with since July. A source even told People magazine that the reason Joe Manganiello planned the marriage proposal as secretly as possible was because he feared Sofía Vergara might say no, but luckily it never came to that.

