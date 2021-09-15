Slap in the face for Brad Pitt!

After the failed marriage with Brad Pitt, 57, Angelina Jolie, 45, now apparently draws a final line: The Hollywood beauty has parted with a valuable present from her ex …

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt: The divorce war continues

Almost five years after Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split up According to media reports, the former dream couple is still in a bitter mud fight – especially about that Custody of their six children. That the 45-year-old is trying to banish her ex from her life for good has now become clear again.

Churchill painting auctioned for 11.5 million

As reported by “The Art Newspaper”, Angelina has one valuable Winston Churchill painting sold for $ 11.5 million! The work with the name “The Art Newspaper” Brad had for around 2011 three million dollars Purchased from an antique dealer in New Orleans and given to her.

The film star was encouraged to buy it during the shooting of the hit movie “Inglourious Basterds”. After the love-off, the “Salt” actress apparently no longer had any use for the present and auctioned it at an auction house. That thereby a proceeds of 11.5 million comes about, nobody would have expected. A wealthy buyer from Belgium bought the 1943 painting for the Record sum. Angelina Jolie should be very happy …