She’s finally getting her star









Actress Julia Roberts doesn't have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. That should finally change in the coming year.

Julia Roberts (51) has been an integral part of American film and television since the 1980s. It is all the more astonishing that the Oscar winner ('Erin Brokovich') has not yet been honored with a star on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame. She'll finally get one next year.







That was decided by the committee responsible for watching over the stars. On Thursday June 20th, a total of 35 celebrities from the show business were announced, who are to be honored in the coming year. In addition to Julia, this includes her colleagues Chris Hemsworth, Octavia Spencer and Mahershala Ali, the directors Spike Lee and Lina Wertmüller as well as the costume designer Ruth E. Carter and the fictional character of Batman. The list of TV stars who can look forward to a star in 2020 is even longer: Christina Applegate, Andy Cohen, Cindy Crawford, Terry Crews, Kathie Lee Gifford, Nigel Lythgoe, Milo Ventimiglia, Burt Ward, Wendy Williams, Dr. Phil McGraw and the late comedian Andy Kaufman will be on the walk to admire from 2020.

But why did it take so long for Julia Roberts? You have to apply for a star. Usually this is done by agents and managers of the stars, in some cases also a film studio that wants to promote a current flick with the respective actor. Even more: you also have to pay for the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Apparently, this honor just wasn’t important enough to Julia Roberts. Your fans will be happy to visit their idol soon – if only in a figurative sense.