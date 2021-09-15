Wednesday, September 15, 2021
She lives in this dream villa with her children

Photos show Angelina Jolie’s villa

This dream villa is worthy of a Hollywood star. After separating from Brad Pitt (57), Angelina Jolie (45) moved with her children to a luxury mansion in Los Angeles. Photos now give an exclusive insight into the life of the actress. We show how she lives in the video.

Villa is close to Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie lives with all of her six children.

© imago images / PA Images, Doug Peters via www.imago-images.de, www.imago-images.de

After separating from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie moved out of the shared villa with her children, but stayed very close. Since 2017 she has lived with her six teenagers in her new, luxurious four walls. “I wanted it to be near your father. He’s only five minutes away,” she revealed in an interview with British Vogue. The children Vivienne, Knox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax and Maddox, who are between twelve and 19 years old, all still live at home. Just recently, Jolie spoke about the challenges of living together in lockdown. Although it is easy to pass the time on such a large property with a pool and fitness room.

