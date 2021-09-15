Selena Gomez is ready to shoot

Did you know already… Colin Farrell: Praise to Tim Burton

Selena Gomez can’t wait for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ to be shot.

The 29-year-old actress takes on a role in the comedy series, which also features Steve Martin and Martin Short in front of the camera. Now Selena revealed in her Instagram story that she can’t wait to shoot the second season of the ‘Hulu’ series. Next to a snapshot of herself and her co-stars, she wrote: “I AM SO READY FOR IT !!! SEASON 2!!!”

In the show, the musician plays the character Mabel Mora, a young woman who lives in an unfinished apartment. The collaboration with Steve and Martin is a special honor. Regarding the atmosphere on the set, Selena says: “They immediately made me feel like I was part of a trio. They are just the best. They are incredibly humble and kind and they just have a very different perspective on life than any other person I have ever met. I asked her how her life used to be and it was incredibly interesting to hear something about the industry and how it used to be. I felt like a sponge, I soaked up as much as possible. We have a group email together. “

