Saturday Night Live star: Comedian Norm Macdonald dies

Fearless on stage and one of the great imitation geniuses: Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald is a role model for many young comedians through his appearances on “Saturday Night Live”. Now he has died at the age of 61 after a long illness.

The Canadian comedian and former “Saturday Night Live” star Norm Macdonald is dead. According to his management, Macdonald died on Tuesday, as “Variety” and other industry magazines unanimously reported. Accordingly, the comedian is said to have been suffering from cancer for nine years. He was 61 years old.









According to Lori Jo Hoekstra, a longtime friend and production partner of the deceased, she was there when he died. According to her, Macdonald did not want to make his illness public and allegedly, family and friends were also unaware of it. Macdonald was particularly proud of his comedy. “He never wanted the diagnosis to have an impact on how the audience or loved ones saw him,” explains Hoekstra.

Born in Québec, Macdonald began his career as a stand-up comedian in Canada before he was hired as a writer for comedy productions such as the sitcom “Roseanne” in the USA. From 1993 to 1998 Macdonald was a member of the ensemble on “Saturday Night Live”, where he worked at the same time as Will Ferrell. He was particularly known for his imitations of stars such as Burt Reynolds, Larry King and Quentin Tarantino. Macdonald also presented the “Weekend Update” program on the TV show. There he was also sitting at the “news” table with George Clooney.

On social media, fans and celebrities said goodbye to Macdonald, including Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “We lost a comedic genius and a great Canadian,” wrote Trudeau on Twitter.