“Rocky” films: Sylvester Stallone announces two new projects

A few weeks ago the “Rocky” fans were shocked by the news that Sylvester Stallone would not represent his star role in the upcoming third “Creed” film. This also led to rumors that the legendary boxer might have died apart from the film images. As before, there is still no clear answer, but Stallone is working on two new projects that revolve entirely around the “Italian Stallion”. He even published his first material on Instagram.

Rocky IV – Sylvester Stallone is working on a new version

Rocky Balboa returns to the ring. Paramount Home Entertainment

Last summer, Stallone confirmed on Instagram that he would be working on a director’s cut of “Rocky IV”. This is an alternative cut version that was created by the director himself. As a reminder: In the fourth part of the series, Russian boxer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) killed Rocky’s best friend in the ring. After a long break from the fight, Rocky rises to a grueling training session and takes revenge. In addition to a new version of this story, there will also be a documentary about the creation of the Director’s Cut.

On Instagram, Stallone wrote: “Now some good news: We shot a” behind the scenes “documentary while we were re-editing” Rocky IV “. Here’s a little taste. When the film comes out, it will read:” Rocky vs. Drago – The ultimate directors cut “.” He posted a short video about this:







