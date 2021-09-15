Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Rihanna: The new album is getting closer – shooting music video – Cologne

By Sonia Gupta
When will you finally get your new album? Rihanna is glamorous in Los Angeles




It was nine years ago that their last studio album “Anti” was released. Rihanna sometimes teased a new project, but nothing has been confirmed yet. No wonder! The 32-year-old has been extremely busy at times – getting into acting, working on her own Savage X Fenty clothing line and beauty products. Now the speculations became loud again, because new photos show the singer leaving a hotel in downtown Los Angeles – according to the photo agency BACKGRID after a long shoot! We say: just wow! Rihanna shows herself in a hammer outfit! The shoot is said to have lasted a full eleven hours, which is by no means seen in the star! Fans suspect: Work on an album is in full swing. Anti’s five year anniversary would be a perfect time!

This is what Rihanna gave for her new album!

A new album would not come as a surprise, as RiRi has already given her fans some tips about it. The singer already revealed in February that she was “back” in the studio. She also showed a photo of a screen that read “The Neptunes”. This is the name of the music producer duo Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo. A few months later she said in an interview that she was taking her time with her new album: “I am always working on the music and when I am ready to bring it out so that it fits, it will come out. And you will not be disappointed be when it happens. It will be worth it “. She also added, “I’m not going to bring it out just because people are waiting. It’s been taking so long, I’ll make it worth it.” It seems like singer Rihanna has big plans for her album! We stay excited!

