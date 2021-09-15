Portrait: Ryan Gosling: The demigod next door

Ryan Gosling is known as the “Sexiest Man Alive” – ​​but turned down the title and prefers to describe himself as a feminist. Now Hollywood is shooting him on the moon.

What he can’t do: dancing through Hollywood singing (“La La Land”), training a dreary mid-forties to become a womanizer (“Crazy Stupid Love”) or whizzing through the city incredibly fast and at the same time confidently (“Drive”). Now all that is missing – you guessed it – is the “departure to the moon”. In the film of the same name, Ryan Gosling can be seen as Neil Armstrong. The first man on the moon is the American national hero – nobody seems to mind that Gosling is actually Canadian.

No wonder: Ryan Gosling is more popular than almost any other Hollywood star. Women love him for his looks. Men admire him for his skills. The 37-year-old is not only a musical talent in films. In the band “Dead Man’s Bones” he sings and plays several instruments: cello, piano, drums or guitar. His talent for entertainment is no coincidence. At the age of twelve, Gosling took part in a casting for the Disney show “Mickey Mouse Club”. He is offered a two-year contract. A great opportunity for young Ryan. But it also means a move: from Ontario in Canada to Florida. Mother and sister come with him, “but my father didn’t want that,” recalls Gosling in an interview. The parents’ marriage falls apart. Among the stars of the Disney show are household names like Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears. But Gosling escapes the fate of an ex-child star. No drugs, no escapades: after the “Mickey Mouse Club” ends, he goes back to Canada.

Ryan Gosling is not the classic womanizer

Gosling often plays the inaccessible type: whether as a silent stuntman in “Drive” or a shy loner in “Lars and the Women”. He’s not the classic womanizer. He describes himself as a feminist. The heartthrob rejected the title of “Sexiest Man Alive”. Instead, he says of himself: “I don’t consider myself particularly good-looking.” He was particularly shaped by his childhood, which he spent mainly with his mother and sister. “I think women are better than men. They are just stronger. “









In the musical film “La La Land”, Ryan Gosling plays a jazz pianist with a penchant for romance. Photo: Dale Robinette, dpa

In his private life he is in a relationship with fellow actress Eva Mendes. The couple met while filming the social drama “The Place Beyond the Pines”. The couple now have two daughters, aged two and four. You visited your dad on the set of “Aufbruch zum Mond”. That left a lasting impression on the kids, as Gosling said on a late night show: “I think they think I’m an astronaut now. My eldest recently pointed to the moon and said, ‘You work there, right?’ “

