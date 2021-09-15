“Oscars”: Jennifer Lawrence pokes fun at Emma Stone

Not every Hollywood actress would put up with that: At this year’s Oscars, Jennifer Lawrence laughed at her friend Emma Stone in public

Although Jennifer Lawrence, 27, was not nominated in any category at this year’s Oscars, she had a lot of fun and enjoyed the event to the full. Also at the expense of colleague Emma Stone, 29.

Jennifer Lawrence laughs at Emma Stone



When “Oscar” presenter Jimmy Kimmels, 50, welcomed the guests, Lawrence could no longer contain himself and laughed heartily at her good friend and neighbor Emma Stone. But why? In his speech, Kimmel made fun of the faux pas of last year when the musical “La La Land” with Emma Stone in the lead role was wrongly called “Best Picture”. “If you hear your name this year, don’t get up straight away. Give us a minute. We don’t want another thing like that,” joked the moderator in the direction of the nominees, clearly struck by Lawrence’s humor. A video shows how she points with her finger at Stone and laughs at her.

Real Hollywood friendship



Jimmy Kimmel’s anecdote about last year’s “unfortunate” mistake and Jennifer Lawrence’s funny reaction to Emma Stone are the highlights of this year’s Oscars for many Twitter users. The friends present themselves in a relaxed manner and show that true friendships also exist in Hollywood and that successful actresses shouldn’t always take each other too seriously.









