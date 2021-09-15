On TVNOW the hut is on fire on Valentine’s Day!

Action, crime and suspense on TVNOW!

On February 14th, all signs point to love again. But not everyone is in the mood for Valentine’s Day or romantic love films. Instead, it can be a little bit of action – ideally including daring stunts and proper shootouts. How good that TVNOW also has the right films and series for action junkies! We show all Valentine’s Day opponents the most exciting highlights that are currently available on TVNOW.

Bruce Willis in “Die Hard” – also works on Valentine’s Day!

The “Die Hard” series is now part of the daily program at Christmas. But even on Valentine’s Day, the story of the New York police officer John McClane (played by Bruce Willis, 65) is no less exciting. After all, in the fight against terrorists he is the only one who can save the hostages.

Tom Cruise on a “Mission: Impossible”

Agent action at its finest: In “Mission: Impossible”, agent Ethan Hunt (played by Tom Cruise, 58) sets out to uncover traitors in his own ranks. But the mission gets out of hand and he himself is under suspicion – a wild hunt begins.

Jan Josef Liefers dares to do an “autopsy”







True crime meets science! In the true crime documentary “Autopsy”, Germany’s most famous forensic doctor and head of Berlin forensic medicine, Prof. Dr. Michael Tsokos, with prominent support from actor, singer and composer, Jan Josef Liefers (56), on the search for clues. The forensic doctor and his team piously and authentically decipher the riddle of two real deaths step by step. Jan Josef Liefers takes on the role of mediator between the experts and the viewer. The central question is: Was it an accident, a suicide or a homicide?

“Passenger 23 – Disappeared on the High Seas”

Tension in the best Sebastian Fitzek manner is guaranteed with the film “Passenger 23 – Disappeared on the High Seas”. In the film adaptation of the bestseller of the same name, police psychologist Martin Schwartz (played by Lucas Gregorowicz, 44), who years ago lost his wife and son during a trip on a cruise ship, boarded a ship again. The reason: A girl who disappeared weeks ago appears again – and holds his son’s teddy bear in her arms.

There’s even more action and excitement on TVNOW

