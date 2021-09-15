No surprise no guy wants to date me!

New love rumors about Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez (28) has great faxes! As a successful singer, the 28-year-old already knows about the pressure of always being in public and having to reveal details of her private life. Since her on-off relationship with Justin Bieber from 2013 to 2018 and the final love-off in late March 2018 and the subsequent engagement of Justin & Hailey Bieber, the actress has been in the public spotlight, especially when it comes to her love life! Now the singer is clearing up new rumors about an alleged relationship between her and actor Aaron Dominguez.

Nasty internet comments against Selena’s co-star Aaron Dominguez







The singer and the actor had really fueled the love rumor mill after they were photographed together after a day of shooting in New York City for the new television series “Only Murders in the Building”. Shortly after this snapshot was published, Internet trolls shot at the 28-year-old and left nasty comments under their photo together: “Stay the fuck away from Selena” or “From Justin Bieber to Aaron Dominguez, what a crash “are just a few of the mean comments.

Selena is happy to be single

Then Selena spoke up, visibly shocked, as the Los Angeles Times reports: “We had just started working together. I honestly thought: ‘No wonder guys don’t want to date me!’ I think people only care because I’m young. Right now it’s a part of the job that I don’t really enjoy. “