Nicole Kidman shows her daughters Sunday and Faith

Nicole Kidman was watching television with the whole family

The fact that most of the stars at this year’s Golden Globe Awards had to greet them from their living rooms via video was also something positive. The viewers of the 78th edition of the award show received intimate insights into the family life of many a superstar – from Nicole Kidman (53), for example. The Oscar winner is usually very reluctant to show her two youngest daughters Sunday Rose, 12 and Faith Margaret, 10, to the public. Not so last Sunday evening.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, here with their youngest daughter Faith Margaret at the Golden Globes. © imago images / ZUMA Press, SpotOn

Nicole’s daughters have a strict social media ban







Together with the father of the two girls, Nicole Kidman’s husband Keith Urban (53), the four sat on their couch and waited spellbound for the decision whether Nicol could soon put another prize in their trophy cabinet. The native Australian was nominated for “Best Actress” for her role in the miniseries “The Undoing”, but had to admit defeat to Anya Taylor-Joy (24) and her performance in “The Ladies’ Gambit”.

An interview with the actress from last year suggests how special the appearance of Nicole Kidman’s children is in front of an audience of millions worldwide. At that time, in an interview on the British talk show “Loose Women”, she revealed that she had given her two youngest children a strict Instagram ban.

In addition to Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, the 53-year-old has two other children. With her ex-husband Tom Cruise (58), she adopted daughter Isabella Jane (28) and son Connor (26).

