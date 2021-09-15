Wednesday, September 15, 2021
HomeNewsNew edition as the drama "The Prince of Bel-Air": These are the...
News

New edition as the drama “The Prince of Bel-Air”: These are the main characters in the reboot

By Sonia Gupta
0
65




New edition as a drama


entertainment

“The Prince of Bel-Air”: These are the main characters in the reboot


Adrian Holmes will be in "Bel-Air" play the Phillip Banks.

Adrian Holmes will play Phillip Banks in “Bel-Air”.

Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com




The cult sitcom “The Prince of Bel-Air” gets a new edition as a drama. Now the main cast of the reboot has been presented.

In the summer of 2020 it was announced that “The Prince of Bel-Air” should get a new edition. The cult sitcom turns into a drama. The US streaming service Peacock has now announced which actors and actresses will star in “Bel-Air” alongside Jabari Banks.



Will Smith (52) himself recently announced that Banks will play Will. “The Prince of Bel-Air” was Smith’s breakthrough actor in the early 1990s. In addition to Banks, Adrian Holmes (47, Phillip Banks), Cassandra Freeman (42, Vivian Banks), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Coco Jones (23, Hilary Banks), Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), Jimmy Akingbola (43, Geoffrey ), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz) and Simone Joy Jones (Lisa).

Will Smith play too?

Smith is involved in the current project through Westbrook Studios as executive producer. It is still not certain whether he will also appear in the series. It is also not yet known whether other stars from the original, such as Carlton actor Alfonso Ribeiro (49), could return. In addition, there is still no start date for the new series.


Previous articleKylie Jenner: she confirms pregnancy with cute Instagram video – entertainment
Next articleHe also had one more question
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv