New edition as the drama “The Prince of Bel-Air”: These are the main characters in the reboot

The cult sitcom “The Prince of Bel-Air” gets a new edition as a drama. Now the main cast of the reboot has been presented.

In the summer of 2020 it was announced that “The Prince of Bel-Air” should get a new edition. The cult sitcom turns into a drama. The US streaming service Peacock has now announced which actors and actresses will star in “Bel-Air” alongside Jabari Banks.







Will Smith (52) himself recently announced that Banks will play Will. “The Prince of Bel-Air” was Smith’s breakthrough actor in the early 1990s. In addition to Banks, Adrian Holmes (47, Phillip Banks), Cassandra Freeman (42, Vivian Banks), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Coco Jones (23, Hilary Banks), Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), Jimmy Akingbola (43, Geoffrey ), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz) and Simone Joy Jones (Lisa).

Will Smith play too?

Smith is involved in the current project through Westbrook Studios as executive producer. It is still not certain whether he will also appear in the series. It is also not yet known whether other stars from the original, such as Carlton actor Alfonso Ribeiro (49), could return. In addition, there is still no start date for the new series.