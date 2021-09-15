Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Netflix Plans: Reese Witherspoon Makes Two Comedies – Culture

By Vimal Kumar
Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon Photo: dpa / Jordan Strauss

Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon wants to produce two Netflix comedies – and also take on the leading roles in the planned romances “Your Place or Mine” and “The Cactus”.

May 14, 2020 – 9:18 am

Los Angeles – Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon (44, “Walk the Line”) wants to produce two Netflix comedies with her company Hello Sunshine. The actress will also take on the leading roles in the planned romances “Your Place or Mine” and “The Cactus”, said the streaming service.




Strong, smart and determined women

“Your Place or Mine” by Aline Brosh McKenna (“The Devil Wears Prada”) is about old friends who help each other when she wants to fulfill a lifelong dream and he takes care of her teenage son. “The Cactus” is about the surprising pregnancy of a 45-year-old who completely upsets her previously planned life. The bestselling book template is by Sarah Haywood.

Both stories would combine everything you love about romantic comedies with strong, smart, and determined women as the main characters, Witherspoon said in a press release. With her company Hello Sunshine, the Oscar winner primarily tackles women’s issues. Initially, nothing was known about the start of shooting of the two projects.



