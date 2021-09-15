Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Mission: Impossible Shoot: Tom Cruise’s Next Setback – Entertainment

By Sonia Gupta
Tom Cruise while filming Mission: Impossible 7 in Rome. Photo: Gennaro Leonardi / Shutterstock.com


The plan to shoot parts seven and eight of “Mission: Impossible” one after the other apparently doesn’t work out after all. Hollywood star Tom Cruise’s busy schedule no longer allows that.

Daniel Craig (52) alias James Bond has “no time to die”, while Tom Cruise (58), his “Mission: Impossible” counterpart, has no time to shoot. It was originally planned that the shooting of the current seventh part of the Action series should seamlessly transition into the production of the eighth. But according to a report by the US industry website “Deadline”, Cruise and Co. have to say goodbye to this ambitious project – because of Corona and “Top Gun: Maverick”.




The shoots for “Mission: Impossible 7” are on the home straight, but much later than planned because of the pandemic and the associated compulsory breaks. Instead of being able to continue with the sequel immediately, Cruise has another important cinema contract, also for the Paramount Pictures film studio: He now has to do a promotion for the action flick “Top Gun: Maverick”, which will continue to be released in early July (German Theatrical release is expected to start on July 8th).

Only then will he be able to go on an impossible mission again as Ethan Hunt. A German theatrical release of “Mission: Impossible 7” is currently planned for November 18th.




