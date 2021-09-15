“Miss you. Always.”: Vin Diesel is reminiscent of Paul Walker

They weren’t just colleagues, but also great buddies: the actors Vin Diesel and Paul Walker. Diesel cannot and does not want to forget his friend who died almost eight years ago. So he now sends him emotional birthday greetings.

It has now been almost eight years since US actor Paul Walker was killed in a car accident. But the then 40-year-old will not be forgotten by many of his former colleagues. This is also the case with Vin Diesel.

The action star now congratulated his long-time friend on Instagram, who would have turned 48 on September 12. However, with some delay.

Diesel posted a joint picture of the two “Fast & Furious” actors and wrote: “I have so much to tell you …” If he could tell Walker how he spent his birthday, he would certainly not believe him , Diesel expresses himself puzzlingly. However, since everything turned out well, “I know that you were with me in spirit. I miss you. Always.”









The 54-year-old leaves open what exactly happened. On Sunday, Diesel posted a short clip from Monza, where he had attended the Formula 1 race.

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow had also previously congratulated her late father. “Happy birthday, papi. I love you,” wrote the 22-year-old about a picture from her childhood, in which she beamed into the camera next to the actor. In June Diesel hinted that Meadow would appear in the next “Fast & Furious” movie.

In his role as Brian O’Conner, Paul Walker – like his colleague Vin Diesel – was part of the “Fast & Furious” series from the start. While filming “Fast & Furious 7”, Walker had a serious accident on November 30, 2013 in a car accident north of Los Angeles. He was sitting in the passenger seat when the driver of a Porsche he was friends with lost control of the car at excessive speed. Both inmates died at the scene of the accident.

“Fast & Furious 7” was shot to the end anyway. Walker’s brothers partially replaced the late actor in outstanding scenes. At other points in the film, archive material was used or Walker’s appearance was animated with technical aids.