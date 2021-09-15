Thanks to her, Oscar de la Renta will do without fur in the future

The celebrity looks of the day in the GALA ticker: Billie Eilish: With her dress, she makes a mark against fur +++ On the wedding day, Annemarie Carpendale shows her registry office dress for the first time +++ Kim Kardashian in a fetish look at Fashion Week.

September 15, 2021



Met Gala Debut: Billie Eilish takes a stand against fur



As co-host of the evening, Billie Eilish attracts everyone’s attention with her powdery dream robe by Oscar de la Renta. In keeping with the motto “America: Lexicon of Time”, the 19-year-old opted for an elegant tulle dress and her styling is reminiscent of style icon Marilyn Monroe, who wore a similar dress for the 1951 Academy Awards.

But as Billie herself reveals, that’s not the only message behind her choice of clothes. She writes on her Instagram channel: “It was an honor for me to wear this dress, knowing that Oscar de la Renta will be completely fur-free in the future! I am overjoyed that the designers and the entire team have listened to me and now make a change that is important not only for animals, but also for our planet and our environment. ” Her fans are enthusiastic about her commitment. A fan page of the singer aptly summarizes the mood under her post with a comment. She writes: “Your impact on the fashion industry is incredible”.

September 14, 2021



Annemarie Carpendale posts a previously unseen wedding picture



On Monday (September 13), Annemarie Carpendale, 43, and Wayne Carpendale have been married for eight years – they have been a couple for 14 years. The presenter celebrates this major milestone with a real surprise: she shows previously unseen pictures of the civil wedding on her Instagram account. In contrast to her big wedding celebration, where she stepped in front of the altar in a magical fit-and-flare line, things can be a little less formal at the registry office. In the short lace dress, Annemarie said yes at the time, the joy of it can be seen in the picture.









September 13, 2021



Kim Kardashian in fetish look



At New York Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian, 40, shows herself in a very special outfit by Balenciaga: It is filled with leather from head to toe. Even her face is covered by a leather mask with a zipper. Only her handbag stands out with the silver design.

Still-husband Kanye West, 44, wore a similar look from Balenciaga a few months ago to promote his new album. And for Kim, an outfit like this is not a one-off thing either, she wore a similar suit with a mask at the beginning of August. Seems like she likes looks like that …

