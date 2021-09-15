Meryl Streep: “What an ugly girl!”

ARTE shows Meryl Streep’s unique path in the documentary “The Undisguised Goddess”.

Hollywood / New York – It has shaped the cinema for decades: the mysterious Meryl Streep (71). It wasn’t a straight path to becoming a movie star, but a professional, reflective – admirable one. It casts millions of fans under its enigmatic spell! And she could even set an “Oscar record” …

Meryl Streep (here at 70) holds her Oscar, which she received for best actress for her role in ‘The Iron Lady’, next to Colin Firth during the presentation of the 84th Academy Awards. © Paul Buck / EPA / dpa



Even after more than 50 years of career, Meryl Streep is still considered a superstar. Filmmakers and viewers alike are fascinated by their ability and their unobtrusive manner. It’s the enormous range of expressions it has. She is a real Hollywood star.

Streep himself says of herself that she is an “inexplicable miracle”. That is what she says in the speech for the award of her third Academy Award (“Die Eiserne Lady”).

She was never the smooth, pretty Hollywood beauty. “Ce Bruta – what an ugly girl!”is what film producer Dino De Laurentiis even called them. For him, she did not fit into the cliché of the pretty Hollywood squad at the beginning of her career. He should be wrong!

Celebrities & Stars

Bitter separation at Motsi Mabuse: “Let’s Dance” judge has to say goodbye

Because a total of three Oscars, 21 Oscar nominations, nine Golden Globes, two BAFTA awards and many more prizes have distinguished them – until now.