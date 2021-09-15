Matt Damon: Stepdaughter caught the coronavirus

Hollywood news in GALA ticker: +++ Matt Damon’s stepdaughter was sick with Covid-19 +++ Katy Perry has “waves of depression” because of Corona +++ Natalie Portman shares a rare photo of her children +++ Joshua Jackson shows first Photo of his daughter +++ Are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik engaged?

May 13th



Matt Damon’s stepdaughter had Covid-19



Hollywood actor Matt Damon, 49, is currently stuck with his family in Dalkey, a suburb of Dublin. He recently moved to Ireland with his wife Luciana Barroso, 44, and daughters Isabella, 13, Gia, eleven, and Stella, nine, to film his new film “The Last Duel”. Stepdaughter Alexia, 21, had stayed in New York.

Due to the corona pandemic and the associated limited travel options, the Damon family has so far spent the lockdown in the suburb. In an interview with the Irish broadcaster SPIN 1038, the “Jason Bourne” star now revealed that his eldest daughter stayed in New York and contracted the corona virus there.

“Our eldest daughter is in college in New York. She and her roommates had Covid very early and survived well. But everyone is okay,” says Matt. Alexia is from a previous relationship with Matt’s wife Luciana. The actor also announced that he would be flying back to the US soon and seeing his stepdaughter there again: “We will return to Los Angeles and she will come too, so we’ll all be together and find out what the hell we’re going to do. It is a strange limbo in which we are all “.

Katy Perry has “waves of depression” from Corona



Singer Katy Perry, 35, and actor Orlando Bloom, 43, currently have every reason to be happy: The two will be parents in the summer. The “I Kissed a Girl” interpreter keeps her fans up to date on her pregnancy with funny photos and videos. But one thing is currently bothering Katy: the isolation at home during the corona pandemic.

On Twitter, the singer revealed: “Sometimes I don’t know what is worse to avoid the virus or the wave of depression that come with the new rules”.

During the SHEIN Together livestream on Saturday evening (May 9th), Katy spoke openly about her mental health: “I have five good days and days where I cry just looking down at my toes. I think a lot of it is likely Hormones “. At the same time, she was totally excited and looking forward to the birth of her daughter, as she revealed in the stream. “I want to wish all the mothers out there a Happy Mother’s Day. I’m so excited and ready to join your club,” said Katy.

12th of May



Natalie Portman shares rare photo of her children



Actress Natalie Portman, 38, keeps her family strictly out of the public eye. There are hardly any photos of their children. The “Star Wars” actress made an exception on Instagram and shares an intimate snapshot with her two kids. She has two children with dancer Benjamin Millepied, 42, whom Portman met on the set of “Black Swan”: Amalia, three, and Aleph, eight. The photo shows the two in their mother’s arms – probably a sweet look back, because Amalia can still be recognized there as a baby.

Natalie posts three heart emojis to the photo and links her husband Benjamin, who seems to be the photographer of the picture. In a previous post on Mother’s Day, Portman made a declaration of love to her mother, she wrote: “And now I am blessed with my kids who have turned me into a mother and make me smile and laugh every single day – and they making me appreciate my mother more than before for all the invisible things she did for me and which I am now realizing “.

May 11th



Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith share their first baby photo



On April 21, actor Joshua Jackson, 41, and his wife Jodie Turner-Smith, 33, became parents for the first time. On the occasion of Mother’s Day on Sunday (May 10th), the “Dawson Creek” actor posted a photo of his daughter and Jodie and made his wife a sweet declaration of love.

“Dear Jodie, on this special Mother’s Day I want to thank you for being the light you are. For the passion with which you threw yourself into the care and protection of our child when it was in your womb. For the dedication and will that you have shown to bring her into the world. At this moment I have never seen a more powerful being than you, “he writes under his post.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have not yet revealed the name of their little girl.









Are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik engaged?



They don’t seem to be quite able to work with one another, but neither do they seem to be able to do without one another. After their reunion at the end of last year, Gigi Hadid, 25, and Zayn Malik, 27, will become parents. But that’s not all. As reported by several US sites, the on-off couple should also engaged to have. Fans of the two want to have spotted the supposedly clear hint on the arm of the dad-to-be. A tattoo can be seen here recently that could stand for an imminent wedding. The American jeweler George Khalife had posted a picture of Zayn Malik’s arm because he had given him bracelets. But fans found the lettering emblazoned underneath much more exciting than the golden top-class. The lines that the British pop singer had his arm tattooed come from a poem by Kahlil Gibran. It bears the appropriate name “On Marriage” (in German: “About marriage”). It says: “Sing and dance together and be happy, but give yourself space. Give your hearts, but not into each other’s care.” As romantic as the lines may sound, it seems like Gigi and Zayn chose them as their relationship mantra. After all, the two had turned away from each other at one point or another in the past. It remains to be seen whether a wedding is really coming up.

Zayn’s arm is adorned with lines from the poem “On Marriage” © instagram.com/georgethejeweller

