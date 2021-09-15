Matt Damon: He’s stuck in Ireland with his family

Ireland, like many other countries, is in lockdown. Matt Damon and his family are stuck in Dublin as a result.

He was actually only in Ireland to be in front of the camera for the new film “The Last Duel” by director Ridley Scott, 82. The small town of Dalkey on the east coast of the country has now become the temporary home of US actor Matt Damon, 49, due to the corona pandemic. The Hollywood star and his family did not manage to leave the “Green Island” before a complete lockdown – apparently much to the delight of the Irish.

Matt Damon strolls through Dalkey in a casual look



The residents of Dalkey were amazed when the “Good Will Hunting” actor suddenly appeared like a common man at a swimming pool in the affluent suburb. “Matt Damon is stuck in Dublin because of the lockdown and a few weeks later he looks like your cousin from Monaghan who’s over the weekend to go to the disco,” wrote one local resident of a snapshot of the Oscar winner he spread on Twitter. On it: Damon in his casual look and with his swimwear in a shopping bag.









The fans are happy about the long-term visit from Hollywood. “This virus makes no distinction, does not exclude anyone and affects us all over the world,” wrote another Twitter user. “I hope Matt is enjoying his stay here.” The star was also reportedly spotted jogging through Dalkey.

The Damon family is “polite and humble”



Just a few weeks ago, when Ireland’s borders were still open, Matt Damon was out and about in Dublin with his wife Luciana Barroso, 44, and the children – and at that time he was still busily posing for souvenir photos. In March, Mary Caviston, who served the star at the Corner Note Cafe, told the Mail on Sunday that she was “surprised” when she realized the man at table 92 was the superstar. The actor’s family has impeccable manners, is polite and humble. The Damons are “just very lovable people”.

