Marvel Roadmap for 2024: Four Mysterious MCU Movies Planned

Superhero and comic fans take note: Disney and Marvel Studios, the subsidiary founded in 1993 and led by MCU mastermind Kevin Feige for many years, have announced four new films for the cinema year 2024. Coming films and productions up to 2028 will be presented in a press release, with a particular focus on the exciting innovations for the year 2024.

Although none of the four projects has been revealed so far, the “Untitled Marvel Movies” are listed for February 16, 2024, May 3, 2024, July 26, 2024 and November 8, 2024 with an official US theatrical release. In addition, there are three more unknown films in July, October, and November 2023. So so far, a total of seven films are on their way to the MCU.

07:15

God of War, Spider-Man 2, KotoR Remake and more | All information about the PS5 Showcase

So many question marks, but only a few answers. What big blockbuster films could they be?

Roadmap to 2024: Blade? Fantastic Four? X-Men?













Big handover on a small screen: After the events of “Avengers: Endgame” a new Captain America is needed. In the Disney Plus series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” the role of the Avengers leader is reassigned.



Source: Marvel











A superhero film that is not only officially confirmed, but also adorns itself with the first known cast and crew members, is the tough and long-awaited comeback of the popular vampire hunter “Blade”, which was made by the Pakistani director Bassam Tariq (“Mogul Mowgli “), for the immensely successful blockbuster universe around Iron-Man, which Guardians of the Galaxy & Co. is preparing. Almost 17 years after “Blade: Trinity” (David S. Goyer), then with Wesley Snipes in the lead role, work is underway on a major MCU reboot with the multi-award-winning character actor Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”, ” Moonlight “,” Spider-Man: A New Universe “). In addition, there are four other officially confirmed films to be released by 2024:













Great secrecy or an unrealistic fan request? If you believe the statements of the Australian actor, Wolverine will not be part of the great Marvel Cinematic Universes … at least not Hugh Jackman’s version.



Source: 20th Century Fox











If you subtract the five planned projects from the seven nameless films, there would be two Marvel blockbusters left. It is entirely possible that this is the great arrival of the mutants. There have been rumors several times in the past that the X-Men will appear in the MCU soon. Even comeback rumors about “Logan” actor Hugh Jackman keep popping up.









In the sequel madness: sequels to Shang-Chi, Black Widow and Co.?

Apart from that, some sequels to current cinema highlights could also be planned for 2024. As explained in our article “This is why there is a sequel to Black Widow”, we are expecting a sequel with Florence Pugh. A second part of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (here you can find our film review) could appear in the cinemas within the next three years. So far, several films about a special character have mostly been in the format of a trilogy, so it would be quite possible to expect new films about Doctor Strange, Black Panther and Captain Marvel as well.

What do you all mean? Which films would you most look forward to? And which ones do you think are realistic for a 2024 release? Write us your opinion in the comments – we look forward to the discussion!

For the next car or train journey: Our brand new home cinema episode “Clusterfuck DC” deals intensively with the confused superhero franchise of the DC Comics brand. Have a listen!

Source: SlashFilm

Supports PC games – it only takes a minute. Thanks! The corona pandemic is not over yet and even if the situation has eased, we and many other publishers will continue to be directly affected by it. But you can support us in doing our job so that we can continue to accompany you daily with news, articles, guides, videos and podcasts about your favorite games. As a PC games supporter, you help us so that we can do without a paywall in the future and maintain the quality standard you are used to. Support now We thank you in advance.

Advertisement: Order Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) now from Amazon



Big handover on a small screen: After the events of “Avengers: Endgame” a new Captain America is needed. In the Disney Plus series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” the role of the Avengers leader is reassigned. [Quelle: Marvel]

Write your own article



The links marked with * are affiliate links. Affiliate links are not advertisements as we are independent in researching and selecting the products presented. We receive a small commission for product sales, which we use to partially finance the free content of the website.