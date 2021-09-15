Malignant in the stream: This is how you can see the horror film from the “Conjuring” director today

HBO MAX September 12, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. “Malignant” is currently not only providing creepy entertainment in the cinema. Netzwelt reveals how you see the horror film by “Conjuring” director James Wan in the stream.

Stream “Malignant” now (Source: © 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

“Malignant” by “Conjuring” director James Wan is currently causing fear and horror in the cinema.

If you can’t make it to the cinema or prefer to be scared at home, “Malignant” can also be streamed.

Netzwelt reveals how you can already see the film in the stream on the streaming service HBO Max.

Horror films have enjoyed great popularity for decades and always teach new generations to fear. In the new millennium, director James Wan in particular is the reason for numerous nightmares, after all, Wan created the “Saw”, “Conjuring” and “Insidious” series.

After he moved away from horror with “Aquaman” and before “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” demanded his attention, Wan turned a new shocker with “Malignant”, which will again cause sleepless nights independent of his other horror series.









“Malignant” can currently be seen in German cinemas. Anyone who may not yet dare to go to the cinema again or would rather be scared at home now has the chance to do so. “Malignant” can now be streamed – with a trick.

“Malignant” is already streaming on HBO Max right now



The new films from Warner Bros. will appear at the same time as the US theatrical release on HBO Max, at least in 2021. The US streaming service announced at the end of 2020 that all current Warner films in 2021 would also be streamed for 31 days in addition to being released in theaters will be available at HBO Max. In spite of the uncertain Corona times, viewers were able to see new films and HBO Max received a huge marketing push.

“Malignant” has been available on HBO Max from September 10th to October 11th. Fortunately, the fact that this offer is actually only intended for US citizens does not have to deter you. It is possible to use HBO Max in Germany without any problems.

Our HBO Max guide tells you how to take out a streaming subscription that currently allows you to stream not only “Malignant”, but also “Reminiscence” with Hugh Jackman. In any case, you need a VPN service with which you can bypass the country blocks of the streaming service.

“Dune” and “Matrix 4” are also waiting for you later this year at HBO Max. Film fans who avoid the cinema can see the latest titles right after they start. By the way, Netflix subscribers with a VPN connection already stream “Cash Truck” with Jason Statham and “Gunpowder Milkshake” with Karen Gillan in the Canadian offer.

” Tip: The best VPN providers for more security and data protection