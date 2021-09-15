Love Life: Season 2 hits HBO Max in October

LOVE LIFE September 15, 2021 at 1:57 pm “Love Life” gets a second season from streaming service HBO Max. You can find out below who will play the leading role in the new episodes and when they will appear.

“Love Life” returns with Season Two. (Source: tmdb.org)

“Love Life” can be seen from October 28th with season 2 on the streaming service HBO Max.

In the new episodes, William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”) stars as Marcus Watkins in the series.

A first trailer shows how Darby and Marcus meet.

“Love Life” returns to streaming service HBO Max with Season 2. But this time it won’t be Darby Carter’s (Anna Kendrick) love life. You can find out below who will play the leading role in the new episodes and when they will appear.

begin plot Trailer Occupation

Love Life: Season 2 starts



“Love Life” is returning to streaming service HBO Max in October with Season 2. The first three episodes will be released on 28th of October. Episodes 4-6 will be available from November 4th and episodes 7-10 will follow on November 11th. We’ll tell you how you can receive HBO Max in Germany.

Presumably, the Amazon channels in Germany will also secure the second season of the series. When the new episodes will appear there, however, has not yet been determined.

Love Life: Season 2 plot



In season 2, Marcus Watkins ends “a longstanding relationship with the woman he believed was right for him,” the official description reads. “After the rug was pulled from under his feet, he plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found.

Love Life: Season 2 Trailer



In the season 2 trailer, Darby and Marcus run into each other in a bar. The scene symbolizes the handover of the season from Darby to Marcus as the main character of the series.









External content

from Youtube At this point you will find a Video from Youtube, which complements the article. You can have this displayed with one click. I consent to external content being displayed to me. This allows personal data to be transmitted to third-party platforms. More on this in our privacy policy.

Love Life: Season 2 cast



The star of the new episodes is William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”) as Marcus Watkins.

Season 2 also includes Jessica Williams (“The Daily Show”), Punkie Johnson (“Saturday Night Live”) and Chris “Comedian CP” Powell (“Empire”), as well as recurring guest stars Arian Moayed (“Succession”), Leslie Bibb (“Jupiter’s Legacy”) and John Earl Jelks (“True Detective”).

Keith David (“Community”) takes on the role of the narrator in the original, replacing Lesley Manville (“Law & Order: UK”).

Anna Kendrick, Zoë Chao, Peter Vack (“The Bold Type”), Sasha Compère and Nick Thune also return to their roles from season 1.

Maya Kazan (“Jane the Virgin”), Ego Nwodim, Kimberly Elise, Blair Underwood (“Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD”), Janet Hubert (“The Prince of Bel-Air”), Jordan Rock and Steven Boyer (“Chicago Fire”) ) also have guest appearances.

Rate Love Life genre Drama, comedy First broadcast 05/27/2020 First broadcast in Germany 05/27/2020 Homepage hbomax.com Other sources Networks HBO Max, STARZPLAY production Lionsgate Television, Feigco Entertainment Seasons