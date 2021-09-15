Live-action series on Driver in the works

Ubisoft and the streaming service Binge are working together on a live-action series for the popular video game series Driver.

Still one of the most popular series of games in the PlayStation 1 era, the driver franchise has been on hold for several years. It looks like fans can now look forward to a driver project outside of the video game industry.

A recently announced cooperation between rights holder Ubisoft and the streaming service Binge aims to create a live-action series about the adventures of ex-racing driver and undercover cop John Tanner.

Ubisoft Film & Television’s Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Genevieve Jones will be executive producers with Binge producers Allan Ungar and Vincent Talenti.









Danielle Kreinik, Head of TV Development at Ubisoft Film & Television describes the motivation for the collaboration as follows:

“Our mission at Ubisoft is to bring our games to life in new and exciting ways and to create content that resonates with the world, culture and community of games. Working with Binge will enable us to deliver a series of drivers to precisely those audiences who are most passionate about bringing this franchise to life. “ “As long-time fans of the franchise, we’re excited to offer an original, premium, and rich storytelling experience that will take fans and newbies on an exciting ride,” said Binge’s Allan Ungar.

The free streaming platform Binge is due to be launched in 2022 and will be available on every device with an Internet connection.