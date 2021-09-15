Wednesday, September 15, 2021
HomeNewsLeonardo DiCaprio on the right to vote and equal rights
News

Leonardo DiCaprio on the right to vote and equal rights

By Sonia Gupta
0
51




RTL>feeds>

September 28, 2020 – 7:00 p.m. clock

Leonardo DiCaprio believes that there cannot be true equality until “we all choose”.

The ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ actor is one of the narrators of the ‘Whose Vote Counts, Explained’ documentary, which Netflix, Vox Media and DiCaprio’s own production company Appian Way Productions collaborated on.




In a preview of the show available to People magazine, the Oscar winner revealed, “In 1776, voting was a privilege, almost exclusively intended for white men with property.” A dark-skinned voter then declared: “In the constitution of the constitution, you don’t find the right to vote. The right to vote was a battlefield in American democracy.” And a dark-skinned man asked, “If your voice didn’t count, why the hell are so many systems and people trying to keep you from voting?” Leonardo added, “We were all created equal. But we won’t be equal until we all go to the polls. So don’t wait for that.”

Other episodes of the show, narrated by stars like John Legend and Selena Gomez, deal with topics like money and politics and how the system can be manipulated by pushing the boundaries of certain constitutions.

BANG Showbiz

Interesting too


Previous articleEmma Watson: Would you have recognized those “Harry Potter” stars?
Next articleBitcoin bull run expected: bears “exhausted”
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv