Leonardo DiCaprio on the right to vote and equal rights

The ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ actor is one of the narrators of the ‘Whose Vote Counts, Explained’ documentary, which Netflix, Vox Media and DiCaprio’s own production company Appian Way Productions collaborated on.

In a preview of the show available to People magazine, the Oscar winner revealed, “In 1776, voting was a privilege, almost exclusively intended for white men with property.” A dark-skinned voter then declared: “In the constitution of the constitution, you don’t find the right to vote. The right to vote was a battlefield in American democracy.” And a dark-skinned man asked, “If your voice didn’t count, why the hell are so many systems and people trying to keep you from voting?” Leonardo added, “We were all created equal. But we won’t be equal until we all go to the polls. So don’t wait for that.”

Other episodes of the show, narrated by stars like John Legend and Selena Gomez, deal with topics like money and politics and how the system can be manipulated by pushing the boundaries of certain constitutions.