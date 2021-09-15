Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Katherine Schwarzenegger + Chris Pratt: the baby is here!

By Vimal Kumar
Katherine Schwarzenegger + Chris Pratt
The baby is here!

© Getty Images

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt couldn’t be happier: Their first child together saw the light of day a few days ago!

Sweet baby news from Hollywood: Katherine Schwarzenegger, 30, and Chris Pratt, 41, have become parents! The new mom’s brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, 26, confirmed this to “Entertainment Tonight” when he was caught by curious reporters while shopping in Santa Barbara.

Katherine Schwarzenegger + Chris Pratt: They became parents!

Schwarzenegger did not want to reveal to the press whether it was a boy or a girl. However, the journalists discovered a suspicious clue: the proud uncle showed the reporters a present that was decorated with a pink bow. He is said to have taken care of “her”. The 26-year-old only revealed to the journalists that the small family is doing “great”.

The due date has not yet been confirmed either. The US magazine claims to have learned from an anonymous source that Chris Pratt’s car was spotted outside St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica on Friday afternoon (August 7th).

Arnold Schwarzenegger is now a grandfather

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have been married since 2019. In April this year, rumors began to emerge that the daughter of ex-governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, 73, was expecting her first child. In April, Katherine Schwarzenegger finally confirmed her pregnancy. It is already the second child for actor Chris Pratt: he and his colleague and ex-wife Anna Faris, 43, have their son Jack, 7.

Sources used: Entertainment Tonight

