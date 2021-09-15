Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making their comeback on the red carpet

Venice

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together 17 years after their separation. Now they officially appeared together for the first time.

They made the love comeback of the year and at Venice Film Festival they are probably the most frequently photographed couple: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. On Friday evening, the musician and the actor walked the red carpet together for the first time and were visibly in love.

To the delight of photographers and fans, J.Lo and Affleck came to the premiere of the historical spectacle “The Last Duel”. Director Ridley Scott and Affleck’s co-stars Matt Damon and Jodie Comer almost faded into the background in the lightning storm around “Bennifer”.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had been seen in town before. Photo: Imago Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are eye-catchers at the film premiere

Ben Affleck seemed to be enjoying the moment: First he got out of the limousine alone, had himself photographed and grinned. Then he opened the back door – and Jennifer Lopez stepped out in an extremely low-cut white dress.





Arm in arm, the two ran across the Red carpet and beamed at each other again and again. Arrived at the premiere palace, the couple could be seen cuddling and kissing.

“Bennifer”: split 17 years ago, comeback this spring

While Affleck caused involuntary laughs at the first performance with strangely bleached hair in the film, he opted for an elegant black tuxedo for the evening gala. Even Matt Damon cut a significantly better figure at the premiere in evening attire than in the film itself, where he can be seen slightly chubby and with a mullet hairstyle.









Many had speculated on Affleck and Lopez’s joint appearance in Venice – after all, the singer has been posting pictures of herself in the city on Twitter in recent days. “Bennifer”As the two were called together earlier, they separated 17 years ago. Affleck then spent ten years with an actress Jennifer Garner married. The former couple has three children.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in their 2003 film “Gigli”. Photo: imago images / Everett Collection

Lopez was married three times, most recently to the singer Marc Anthonywith whom she has twins. Your last relationship with the ex-baseball player Alex Rodriguez ended in April 2021.

