Jennifer Aniston: No Celebrity Please! – Panorama

Open detailed view (Photo: Monica Almeida / Reuters)

Jennifer Aniston, 52, single, looking for non-actors. When asked whether relationships between publicly known and unknown people can work, the US actress responded on the US magazine’s television show People: “Absolutely. I mean, it has happened before. That is also something I hope for – that it will not necessarily be someone from the industry.” Aniston has been officially single since separating from her second husband Justin Theroux in 2018.

Open detailed view (Photo: Fabian Sommer / dpa)

Philipp Poisel, 38, singer-songwriter, has reached the limits of his abstinence. “Of course, I am increasingly asking myself how long this is actually still feasible,” said the musician of the German press agency. Poisel has so far done without a smartphone in order, as he says, to be able to concentrate better on his own thoughts. In the corona pandemic with the numerous requests to scan QR codes, on the train or with the digital vaccination pass, the pressure to have a cell phone is increasing. “The day will probably come when I’m so on the clock that I can no longer avoid it.” So far, he has only had a tablet without a WiFi connection, says the Ludwigsburg, that is a kind of compromise.









Open detailed view (Photo: Evan Agostini / dpa)

Taylor Swift, 31, US singer, can still go to British pubs without being recognized. The British musician Ed Sheeran, 30, who is a friend of the American, told the British show “Kiss Breakfast” that he once took Swift to a bar in England. So two Grammy winners, but no one took any notice of either of them. It wasn’t until a week later that someone at the bar asked him if it was Taylor Swift that he had brought with him.

Open detailed view (Photo: Laurent Gillieron / dpa)

Jamie Oliver, 46, British TV chef, no longer watches cooking shows. There would be no more risks taken with young talent, Oliver told the program guide Radio Times. “There are great talent out there, but they create their own content on Youtube.” His first show “The Naked Chef” met with good circumstances at the time and had a great name. “But I don’t know if I would still get the job for it today.” Oliver had become known by leaps and bounds in 1999 with “The Naked Chef”. In 2019, the celebrity chef had to file for bankruptcy for his British restaurants. Now he announced new projects.