Jason Momoa: He surprises Dwayne Johnson’s daughter

Dwayne Johnson’s daughter Tiana is a huge “Aquaman” fan and wished the superhero to visit her for her third birthday.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s (48, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”) daughter Tiana had a very special wish for her third birthday: Aquaman himself should come for breakfast, as the actor wrote in an Instagram post. Lucky for Tiana that her father is so well connected in Hollywood. Because Aquaman actor Jason Momoa (41) insisted on congratulating the girl personally on her birthday by video call.









Johnson posted a video of the moment on Instagram. Tiana sits intently in front of the screen while Momoa speaks. After he has hung up, she jumps up beaming with joy and apparently can hardly believe her luck. “Your response is priceless,” commented Johnson, thanking fellow actor Jason Momoa for making Tiana’s third birthday “the best ever.”

Shortly before, Johnson had already posted a video in which he and Tiana saw a scene from the movie “Aquaman”. “Is Aquaman the coolest?” The actor asks his daughter. “Who’s cooler? Daddy?” As a big fan, his daughter naturally replies: “Aquaman”. Johnson was also asked to paint a picture of Aquaman for his daughter’s birthday so Tiana could frame it and hang it in her room. If “this disrespect” continues, Black Adam will give the superhero Aquaman a “rubdown,” wrote Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. In the next year he will be among the superheroes himself in the role of Black Adam. The film adaptation of the DC comic of the same name is due to be released in cinemas in the USA on July 29, 2022.

